R Ashoka calls for President's rule in Karnataka; says it's free rein for Congress workers

Bengaluru: The leaders of the BJP and JD(S) combine on Monday called upon CM Siddaramaiah to resign for ensuring a fair and transparent probe into the alleged scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and the embezzlement of funds at Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka claimed that the government had directed police to give a free rein to workers of the Congress so they could indulge in acts of violence such as burning of tyres, pelting stones and even barricading roads. “Shivakumar, as president of Pradesh Congress Committee, should be held to account for instigating violence,” said Ashoka.
He urged the governor to recommend imposition of President’s rule in Karnataka.
Reminding the Congress that the BJP had not lodged the complaints against Siddaramaiah, Ashoka added that as the Opposition party, it would lead the people in the fight against corruption. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra opined that the scams had unmasked Siddaramaiah, who always positioned himself as a socialist and pro-poor leader.
“The governor’s decision sanctioning prosecution marks the BJP’s first victory against the CM. He should resign forthwith,” said Vijayendra.
Alleging rampant corruption, Vijayendra ridiculed the Congress, which he said had pledged to deliver clean governance before the Assembly polls. “The Siddaramaiah government is no different from other Congress governments in the country,” he said.
The Opposition staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.
Disgruntled BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, B P Harish were noticeably absent, while the demonstration witnessed sparse participation by JD(S) leaders. The Yatnal-led rebel faction of BJP has accused Vijayendra of colluding with Congress and working against BJP’s interests in the polls.
