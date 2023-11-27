Athani’s artisans make ‘Kolhapuri’ chappals, but aren’t even a footnote in branding

The ‘Kolhapuri’ brand of footwear is famous the world over. But few know that these chappals for men and women are made by skilled personnel from the district. Kolhapur in neighbouring Maharashtra is merely the market for the finished product.
Now, these artisans want the government to brand the footwear as ‘Athani’ or ‘Belagavi,’ in keeping with its place of origin.
More than 25,000 families from Athani, Nippani, Chikkodi, Raibag taluks and surrounding places make the footwear known as ‘Kolhapuri’ for generations now.
Kolhapur is the nearest town and major market for the artisans. They have been traditionally selling the footwear to traders in Kolhapur. Hence, they got branded as ‘Kolhapuri’ chappals.
The artisans have made all efforts to get the chappals rebranded as ‘Athani’ or ‘Belagavi,’ but with little success.
Over 1.5 lakh people are involved in the profession. These families make the footwear at their homes-cum-workshops.
The work begins with processing the leather, which is then cut to particular shapes, sizes and designs, before being stitched to ready the final product.
Athani leather cluster secretary Shivaraj Soudagar told DH that some of the designs created by these artisans were giving competition to branded ones.
People who traditionally wear Kolhapuri footwear will not opt for other brands due to its comfort and durability, he said.
Soudagar said artisans need training and marketing facilities to increase production.
They should also get honorarium from the government on the lines of those given to manufacturers of Khadi products, besides due recognition.
“Artisans should be given stalls in all bus stands on the lines of those in railway stations and airports to sell their produce,” he said.
Soudagar rued that the state-owned brand LIDKAR was not procuring footwear from them in big numbers to sell at its stalls in the state.
“Doing so would help the artisans increase their income. Presently, it’s a hand-to- mouth existence for the artisans due to the meagre income,” he said.
“We will make efforts to get the attention of the government towards our demands like setting up our footwear branded, establishment of clusters, training and marketing facilities, during the winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi from December 4,” he said.