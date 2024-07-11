Senior journalist Ayesha Khanum to head Karnataka Media Academy

The state government on Wednesday appointed senior journalist Ayesha Khanum as chairperson of the Karnataka Media Academy.
Ayesha was chief correspondent - South India at Doordarshan. The government also appointed senior journalists M N Ahobalapathy (Chitradurga), K Nigajja (Koppal) and senior news photographer K Venkatesh as Academy members. This is the first time a photojournalist has been nominated as a member of the Academy, sources in the chief minister’s office said.
Published 11 July 2024, 00:20 IST