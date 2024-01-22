Ayodhya mandir inauguration: Elaborate security in DK, Udupi

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents occur on Monday when the Ram Lalla consecration will take place in Ayodhya.
As many as three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for security/bandobast purposes. Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that precautionary measures have been taken in the interest of the public and to safeguard law and order.
A total of 196 places have been identified in Mangaluru City Police Commisionerate limits, wherein special puja and religious programmes will be held to mark the event.
The police personnel and officers have been deployed at 131 sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits throughout the day. A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been deployed to make continuous patrolling within the city and immediately attend to any incident.
The commissioner said checkposts have been set up at 14 places and added that as part of the security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies (Striking Parties).
“The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gatherings of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out,” Agarwal added.
Further, he said no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs, he said.
“To instill confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches were already held at various places,” the commissioner
added.
He said banners and flexes put up in the city are being strictly watched by the police in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure the safety of the respective flexes mounted by them, Agarwal added.
Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. KSRP and DAR platoons have been deployed across DK Police limits. The police are monitoring posts on social media.
“Action will be initiated against those who post objectionable content on social media. For any emergency, public can dial DK district control room: 0824 2220500 or 112,” said DK Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth.
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan ordered the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am on January
23.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the security has been strengthened in Udupi district. Two Additional SPs, three DY SPs, 10 Inspectors, 47 Sub Inspectors, 670 policemen and 100 Home Guards in addition to three KSRP and eight DAR platoons will be part of the security
arrangement.