BJP leader B C Patil’s son-in-law ends life

Davangere: Former minister and BJP leader B C Patil's son in-law K G Pratap Kumar allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in a car at Arakere village in Honnali taluk on Monday.
According to police, he was found in unconscious in the car parked by the roadside in the village on Harihar-Honnali Road. A poison bottle was found in the car. The villagers, who noticed the vehicle, took him to a private hospital in Shivamogga and he breathed his last there, the police said.
Pratap, a native of Kattalagere village in Channagiri taluk, had married Sowmya Patil, daughter of Patil, 15 years ago. It is said that the couple had no children and this might have prompted him to take the extreme step.
After learning about the incident, Patil arrived in Shivamogga and the body was shifted to McGann hospital for post-mortem. Pratap was a contractor in Hirekerur of Haveri district and he stayed there.
Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth told media persons that police have not found any death note in the car. Personal reasons could be the reason for taking the extreme step. Nobody has lodged any complaint so far, she added.
Published 09 July 2024, 00:17 IST