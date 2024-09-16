B Y Vijeyndra is not our leader, we don't accept him: BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi

Athani: Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he does not accept leadership of BJP State President B Y Vijayendra as he was junior in the party and brought it label of corrupt.

"Vijayendra does not have ideology and we were opposed to him. High command needs to decide on who should be next state president," he said.

Jarkiholi told reporters in the town on Monday that he was opposed to Vijayendra continuing as state president.

"We do not oppose former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa as he was unquestionable leader of BJP and we respect him, but Vijayendra was not our leader. After demise of former union minister Anantkumar, BJP hasn't had a strong leader in the state," he said