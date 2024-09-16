B Y Vijeyndra is not our leader, we don't accept him: BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi

Athani: Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he does not accept leadership of BJP State President B Y Vijayendra as he was junior in the party and brought it label of corrupt.
"Vijayendra does not have ideology and we were opposed to him. High command needs to decide on who should be next state president," he said.
Jarkiholi told reporters in the town on Monday that he was opposed to Vijayendra continuing as state president.
"We do not oppose former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa as he was unquestionable leader of BJP and we respect him, but Vijayendra was not our leader. After demise of former union minister Anantkumar, BJP hasn't had a strong leader in the state," he said
Regarding RSS leaders conducting a meeting with BJP leaders, he said, "many issues were discussed in the meeting and we shall not divulge the details. We have asked the RSS leaders not to give leadership of BJP in one hands and we should go under collective leadership."
"We have strength to get 120 to 130 MLAs elected, but for that there should be collective leadership of 15 to 20 leaders and they should be assigned tasks. Those who fail to fulfil tasks should be ousted. Yeddiyurappa was now aged and needs rest. We if want his suggestions, shall visit him at his residence," Jarkiholi stated.
Published 16 September 2024, 13:30 IST