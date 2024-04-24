Ballari govt doctor suspended over alleged dereliction of duty

Bengaluru: A Ballari-based gynaecologist was suspended from her government posting with immediate effect following allegations of dereliction of duty.
State Health Commissioner D Randeep issued an order on Monday suspending Dr Parimala Desai from her position as a gynaecologist at the community health centre in Moka, Ballari district after prima facie findings by an inquiry subcommittee noted that two women she operated upon, passed away due to gaps in treatment and negligence.
A letter issued by the Ballari district officials on April 15 outlined the proceedings from an inquiry sub-committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer, Ballari Zilla Panchayat.
It was found that Dr Desai had conducted a lower segment Caesarean section (LSCS) surgery on a 23-year-old woman named Bhagyamma on March 7, following which the woman suffered severe blood loss. She was referred to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, but she died on her way there.
Similarly, on March 6, another 23-year-old woman named Rajamma underwent the same surgery by Dr Desai, following which, Rajamma suffered severe blood loss and died, despite visiting VIMS, Ballari, and Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru, for treatment.
In its report, the inquiry sub-committee noted that both women had sought treatment from Dr Parimala Desai and had died due to lapse in treatment, irresponsibility, dereliction of duty, poor supervision, and failure to report to higher authorities in time.
Their report thus recommended her suspension from services.
Based on these preliminary findings, Randeep passed an order on Monday under rule 10 of the Karnataka Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1957, placing her on suspension pending further action.
During her suspension, she will be eligible for subsistence allowance and will not be allowed to leave the district without prior permissions from competent authorities.
