Bandh evokes good response in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts

The state-wide bandh call for Cauvery water, called by various organisations evoked a good response in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.
Most of them had voluntarily closed their shops and business establishments, in all the three districts. A few, who had kept their shops open in the morning, were asked to close by the members of various organisations, who took out a march on the main streets of their respective towns and districts.
The district administrations had declared holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, as a precautionary measure, in view of the bandh. However, pharmacies, clinics and essential services functioned.
In Mandya, the members of Kasturi Janapara Vedike expressed their outrage by slashing their arms and offering drops of blood to the posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, saying "We will give blood but not water", at Jayachamaraja Circle. They raised slogans against the state and the union governments for their failure in resolving the Cauvery issue.
A section of the farmers are planning to block the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway by afternoon, it is said.
The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Mandya district, to ensure the vehicles moving on the expressway and train service is not affected.
Police security has been beefed up near KRS dam in Srirangapatna, across Mandya district and also in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.