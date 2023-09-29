Bandh evokes good response in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts

The state-wide bandh call for Cauvery water, called by various organisations evoked a good response in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

Most of them had voluntarily closed their shops and business establishments, in all the three districts. A few, who had kept their shops open in the morning, were asked to close by the members of various organisations, who took out a march on the main streets of their respective towns and districts.

The district administrations had declared holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, as a precautionary measure, in view of the bandh. However, pharmacies, clinics and essential services functioned.