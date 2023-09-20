Home
Bandipur: Wildlife safari cancelled on September 20

Last Updated 19 September 2023, 19:03 IST

As the Forest department is organising 'Bandipur Forest Frontline Employees Day' at the Safari centre at Melukamanahalli on September 20, the wildlife safari has been cancelled on Wednesday morning and evening.

The day is being celebrated to recognise the achievements and service of the employees here.

According to Bandipur Tiger Project Director P Ramesh Kumar, the programme is being organised at 11.30 am at the safari centre. MLA H M Ganesh Prasad will preside over.

All the employees and their family members have been invited to the event. Prizes would be presented and the achievers would felicitated on the occasion. Hence, the wildlife safari has been cancelled on Wednesday, he said.

(Published 19 September 2023, 19:03 IST)
KarnatakaBandipur National Park

