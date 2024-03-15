Bangalore Rural: Suresh, Kumaraswamy slug it out

Bengaluru: Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh took a dig at his BJP opponent Dr C N Manjunath for entering politics and said that the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s son-in-law had realised that the regional party was “not good enough.”
“I’m not surprised by Dr Manjunath entering politics. He realised that Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy’s party is not good enough. That’s why he secured the BJP’s ticket to contest against me,” Suresh said.
Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, said Dr Manjunath’s political debut was an extension of Gowda family. “I welcome his entry into politics,” he said.
Reacting to this, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said Bangalore Rural will witness a fight between ‘selfless service’ and ‘selfishness’.
Kumaraswamy launched a tirade at Suresh for his comments on Dr Manjunath.
“When the entire country is praising achievements of Dr Manjunath, this particular person, who is in no way equal to his achievements, has passed such comments,” he said.
“Bangalore Rural this time will witness a contest between good against bad and service against loot. Instead of talking about Dr Manjunath, face him on the ground. He’s your opponent now,” the former CM told Suresh, adding that he will not tolerate comments against Dr Manjunath.
Kumaraswamy said it was he who convinced Dr Manjunath and Gowda about the cardiologist’s candidature. “I was the one who put pressure on him, convinced him and my father,” he added.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:25 IST)