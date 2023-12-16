Bear barges into classroom in Karnataka village; savours food, destroys furniture

Close on the heels of the Forest Department rescuing a bear that raided a push cart and consumed food items at Ajjipura village, another incident of a bear creating a ruckus by entering a school by breaking open the door has been reported from Martalli in the taluk on Thursday night.
The incident came to light on Friday morning at St Anthony’s High School at Sandanapalya near Martalli.
The bear has feasted on the food items stored in the almirah and has also damaged furniture.
The animal gained entry into the school and broke open the door of the staff room at midnight. It has broken the doors of the almirah and has feasted on cooking oil, jaggery and others. The CCTV cameras, installed on the school premises, have captured these images.
Headmaster Louis Nesan said that the door of the staff room was found damaged when he came to the school on Friday morning. When he went inside, he found that the books and food items were strewn all over the place, he said.
Upon checking the CCTV camera footage, they found that it was the handiwork of a bear. They immediately informed the matter to the Forest Department
officials.
A bear, which was creating trouble at Ajjipura last week, was rescued two days ago and released into the forest.