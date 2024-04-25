Belagavi stripping case: Karnataka HC directs expeditious completion of trial

The Karnataka high court has directed the trial court to complete the trial within a year’s time in the case of stripping and beating of a woman in Vantamuri village, Belagavi taluk.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed this direction while disposing of the suo motu public interest litigation expressing satisfaction at the measures taken by the state government.
The court had taken up the suo motu petition based on reports about the woman stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted in Belagavi district after her son had eloped with a girl.
During the hearing, the state government submitted that the victim has been allotted two acres of land, paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation and that she has been living with mental peace and security.
The court was also informed to the court that the accused have been arrested, the statement of the victim and other 23 witnesses also have been recorded.
“The victim is duly compensated. The purpose of initiating the suo motu proceedings is served by the aforesaid measures taken by the authorities,” the bench said.
The bench has directed the welfare officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department functioning at the local level to visit the victim where she is residing with her husband every two months to ascertain her well-being and status of life.
“The welfare officer shall further ensure that the victim and her family members stay with comfort of essential and basic life amenities and lead life satisfactorily with availability of such basic necessities to live the life.
"The welfare officer shall submit the report upon each such visit, to the District Superintendent of Police who shall in turn, supervise,” the court said.
