Belgavi City Corporation: Savita Kamble elected as mayor, Anand Chavan as Deputy Mayor

Belgavi: BJP corporator Savita Kamble was elected as mayor of Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) unopposed while Anand Chavan was elected as deputy mayor during the election held in the council hall of the civic body on Thursday.

Elections for the 22nd term of Mayor and Deputy Mayor were recently held.

BJP corporators arrived to the council hall raising Jai Shree ram slogans and wearing saffron turbans.

Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar conducted the election.

Post of Mayor had been reserved for Scheduled Caste Woman category and Deputy Mayor for General category. BJP corporators Laxmi Rathod representing ward No 35 and Savita Kamble ward No 17 were eligible for the post of Mayor.

After hectic deliberations BJP finalised name of Savita Kamble for the post of Mayor as one state leader had remained stubborn for one particular candidate.

Name of Anand Chavan representing ward No 44 finalised for the name of Deputy Mayor.