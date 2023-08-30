Bengaluru airport T2's international ops from August 31; Singapore Airlines first to land

Singapore Airlines will be the first international carrier to operate from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru as the airport shifts all international services to the new terminal from Thursday.

SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first flight to land in T2’s international zone, at 10.55 am. IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in the terminal, with its flight 6E1167 scheduled for Colombo. T2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 international and two Indian), Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, said.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said from Thursday, international operations would be exclusive to T2, while KIA’s domestic operations would be divided between T1 and T2.