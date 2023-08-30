Home
Bengaluru airport T2's international ops from August 31; Singapore Airlines first to land

SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first flight to land in T2’s international zone, at 10.55 am.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 08:14 IST

Follow Us

Singapore Airlines will be the first international carrier to operate from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru as the airport shifts all international services to the new terminal from Thursday.

SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first flight to land in T2’s international zone, at 10.55 am. IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in the terminal, with its flight 6E1167 scheduled for Colombo. T2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 international and two Indian), Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, said.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said from Thursday, international operations would be exclusive to T2, while KIA’s domestic operations would be divided between T1 and T2.

The terminal features an international lounge, spacious check-in counters, and self-baggage drop counters to facilitate “swift and hassle-free” check-in processes, easy transfers, and streamlined immigration and customs procedures, BIAL said in a statement.

T2 will also provide passengers with a variety of retail and F&B choices in the next few months.

Access road

An additional 4.4 km-long access road to T2 departures and arrivals called the Terminal Boulevard was inaugurated earlier this year. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2, BIAL said.

The garden-themed terminal was formally inaugurated in November last year. Spanning 255,661 sq m, T2 is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

First few flights operating from T2:

Arrivals

SQ508 SIN-BLR 10.55 am

WY283 MCT-BLR 2.05 pm

6E1056 BKK-BLR 2.30 pm

6E1168 CMB-BLR 3.30 pm

Departures

SQ509 BLR-SIN 11.45 am

6E1167 BLR-CMB 12.10 pm

6E1127 BLR-MLE 1.05 pm

AI175 BLR-SFO 1.55 pm

(Published 30 August 2023, 08:14 IST)
