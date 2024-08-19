Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services remain cancelled

Hassan: The train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been cancelled until further notice, due to the ongoing repair works following a landslide at Achangi, on Sakleshpur-Balupete route in Hassan district.
The Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru, SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwara that had to ply on the route on August 18 and 19 have been cancelled. The KSR Bengaluru-Karwar, Karwar-KSR Bengaluru, KSR Bengaluru-Kannur, Kannur-KSR Bengaluru, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central trains have also been cancelled.
The Yeshwantpur-Karwar train service on August 19, Karwar-Yeshwantpur on August 20, Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura train service on August 19 and 20 have also been cancelled, according to a press release from South Western Railway.
The work to remove the debris from the railway track is in progress under the supervision of officials. The train services will resume once the debris are removed, officials said.
Published 18 August 2024, 22:45 IST