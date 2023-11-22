Bengaluru set to host the maiden 'Kambala' race

Bengaluru: The stage is set for 'Kambala,' the buffalo race on mud track from coastal Karnataka, happening for the first time in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26 at the Palace Grounds, organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

Along with 'Kambala,' the organisers have decided to recreate the entire coastal Karnataka 'culture' in the state capital during the event.

"It was our commitment and dream to bring Kambala from 'Tulunadu', spread from Kasaragod to Maravanthe beach, to Bengaluru. We are also bringing for you the culture, cuisines and heritage of coastal Karnataka," the organising committee chairperson Prakash Shetty told reporters.

He said the coastal Karnataka community wanted to showcase Kambala to the world.