1.4 kg ganja seized in Devanahalli; two arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The Devanahalli police arrested two men for peddling ganja and seized 1.4 kg of the contraband worth Rs 55,000. They also recovered Rs 1,200, a weighing machine, and a two-wheeler from the suspects.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off on August 28, the police learnt that two people were selling drugs from a two-wheeler near Rani Cross in MR Layout. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.</p>.<p>A raid was conducted, and the suspects, Deepak Kamti, 35, and Rohit Kumar, 23, both from Bihar, were taken into custody. The contraband and other items were seized.</p>.<p>They were produced before the court on August 29 and remanded in judicial custody.</p>