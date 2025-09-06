Menu
1.4 kg ganja seized in Devanahalli; two arrested

Acting on a tip-off on August 28, the police learnt that two people were selling drugs from a two-wheeler near Rani Cross in MR Layout.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 03:51 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 03:51 IST
CrimeDrugsDevanahalli

