1 bike, 255 traffic violations, Rs 1.34 lakh in fines: Bengaluru man's vehicle impounded

A man with 255 traffic violations was served a notice by the police to clear Rs 1.34 lakh in fines, officials said on Tuesday.
The offender, Elumalai, only paid Rs 10,000 and settled 20 cases. The police have impounded his Suzuki Access scooter.
Elumalai had accumulated the violations over two years and was finally caught when the police scoured the list of violators with over 50 offences.
Elumalai worked as a daily wager and was unaware of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed near his house.
In the last two to three years, Elumalai and his son drove past the traffic cameras without wearing a helmet on several occasions.
A senior police officer told DH that such cases are being reported regularly as they are gathering data about vehicles with over 50 violations, more so after the digitalisation of traffic fine payment.