<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) have demonstrated their tech-driven rapid emergency response by rescuing and providing preliminary aid to an unconscious man at Banashankari, with an on-site response time of just 11 minutes.</p><p>The swift action, initiated through the 'Namma 112' emergency helpline and executed by the Banashankari Police Station's Hoysala patrol personnel, shows the growing effectiveness of the tech-driven policing protocols under the Bengaluru Safe City Project.</p><p>The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when a concerned citizen noticed a man lying unconscious on a pavement on Kaverinagar Road in Banashankari 2nd Stage. The citizen then dialled the city's emergency number, 'Namma 112'.</p><p>The Command Centre personnel, leveraging the geolocation-enabled dispatch system, swiftly alerted the on-duty Hoysala-148 unit. An assistant sub-inspector of police and a police constable of the Banashankari station were deployed without delay.</p><p>Acting on the real-time information, the Hoysala personnel reached the spot within 11 minutes. They quickly assessed the situation, provided preliminary aid, and shifted the unconscious man to Victoria Hospital for urgent medical treatment.</p><p>The police said that after receiving medical care, the individual was reunited with his family members.</p><p>The BCP stated in a release that the incident "underscores the effectiveness of geolocation-enabled dispatch systems and rapid response protocols.</p>