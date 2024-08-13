12-member team to spearhead Bengaluru Business Corridor

Bengaluru: Twelve members will be a part of the newly-formed Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd, a notification issued by the state government on Monday states. The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Development Corporation Ltd ceases to exist as the 73-km road has been renamed as the state government makes a fresh attempt to revive the project.
The Bengaluru Development minister will be the chairperson of the entity. Top brass of the Urban Development department, Bangalore Development Authority, BBMP, Finance department, Public Works department will be the members.
BDA’s engineer member, finance member, assistant commissioner, town planning member are part of the 12-member list. The BDA chairman will be the vice chairperson of the new entity .
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had renamed the PRR as Bengaluru Business Corridor, hoping to monentise the land surrounding the 73-km stretch in order to make the project a success. The BDA is yet to float a fresh tender for implementing the project.
Published 13 August 2024, 03:18 IST