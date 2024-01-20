149 underage riders booked during special drive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic police in south Bengaluru registered a total of 149 cases against underage riders in a special drive conducted near schools and colleges on Friday.
Seeing an increase in the instances of dangerous driving and traffic violations by both students and parents near educational establishments, traffic police across 13 stations launched this drive to curb crashes and potential injury.
They checked a total of 1,145 vehicles and found that 149 were committing various traffic violations, including underage riding, riding on the wrong side of the road, or riding without helmets.
The highest number of cases was registered within the Thalaghattapura traffic police station limits with 31, followed by 26 cases in the Jayanagar limits, and 22 cases in the Adugodi limits.