1,590 e-cigarettes seized at KIA

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) seized 1,590 e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Malaysia. 

Bengaluru Air Customs stated in a release that the smuggling attempt was foiled on the basis of passenger profiling.

In the statement, the Customs said that the duo allegedly flew from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru by Malaysian Airline MH 192 on Monday morning. 

The accused were intercepted by customs officials and the e-cigarettes were seized from them under Customs Ac 1962.

(Published 19 September 2023, 21:17 IST)
