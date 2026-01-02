16-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru; cites lack of parental love

<p>Bengaluru: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her house on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>Police said she left behind a death note, expressing loneliness and the absence of parental affection.</p>.<p>The girl, a resident of Ittamadu, had stopped her education after the Class 10 examination and had been staying at home.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the girl was found hanging. Her mother, Parvathy, who works as a daily wager, rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.</p>.Drunk driver ploughs SUV into crowd at Bengaluru's Mall of Asia; four injured.<p>Her parents were living separately due to constant family disputes. While her father resided elsewhere, the girl stayed with her mother.</p>.<p>In her death note, she wrote that she did not receiving love from her parents, felt lonely, and held herself responsible for her death.</p>.<p>A case of unnatural death has been registered at the CK Achukattu police station, and further investigation is underway. </p>