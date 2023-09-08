1,800 objections to delimited wards come from Yeshwantpur

The recently redrawn ward boundaries have ruffled some feathers, with close to 60 per cent of objections coming from the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency alone, particularly from two villages in Byadarahalli.
Residents of these villages have signed and submitted multiple copies of the same draft letter, expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to exclude certain houses from BBMP’s jurisdiction.
BBMP has received approximately 3,000 objections in response to the delimited 225 wards, which the state government notified last month after conducting a fresh delimitation exercise. Of these, around 1,800, have come from the Yeshwanthpur assembly segment, which encompasses eight wards.
The second-highest number of objections, totalling 520, have come from the Chowdeshwari ward, which falls under the Yelahanka constituency. Interestingly, most of these objections are regarding a former councillor, whose residence has been moved to an adjacent ward.
Objections have also come from Kalkere (300) and Vasanth Nagar (109). In Vasanth Nagar, residents raised concerns about the inclusion of parts of Benson Town and Nandidurga Road, despite their significant distance from the area. Approximately 27 objections have been made regarding the Banashankari temple ward.
Notably, fewer objections have been received from Malleswaram, Hebbal, Vijayanagar, Chikpete, Shantinagar, and Anekal assembly constituencies. Mahadevapura, as a whole, received nearly 20 objections, with eight related to the Hoodi ward. The CV Raman Nagar assembly segment received only 10 suggestions, despite previous opposition from Kasturi Nagar residents.
The delimitation committee, led by BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, is expected to incorporate citizen inputs and submit the final report to the government shortly. As the entire process is under the High Court’s supervision, the government has acted swiftly to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline.