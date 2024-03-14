2 arrested for entering airport with fake ticket, passport

Bengaluru: In two separate incidents at the Bengaluru airport, police arrested two men for entering the terminal using falsified documents.
On January 8, Prakhar Srivastava, a 24-year-old man from Jharkhand residing in Bengaluru, was caught after he allegedly used a counterfeit Akasa Airline ticket to enter Terminal 1 (T1) through gate number seven. He remained inside the terminal until 3 am, attempting to exit through gate nine.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stopped Srivastava and directed him to leave through the airline’s protocol. However, when Akasa Airline staff checked his ticket, they discovered it was fake and handed him over to the police.
A police officer investigating the incident stated that Srivastava had entered the airport intending to assist a Delhi-bound female friend with her luggage.
“To help a Delhi-bound female friend with her luggage, he entered the terminal with a fake ticket. He had not done anything suspicious or mischievous inside the terminal, which shows he just wanted to see his friend off,” the officer said. Srivastava allegedly admitted to the police that he had edited the ticket to gain entry into the terminal. He has been charged under IPC sections 448 (trespass), 465 (forgery), and 471 (using a forged document).
In another incident, a man named Shreyas was detained for attempting to fly using another person’s passport.
Shreyas tried to use the passport of Ramananda Matigodu Sathyanarayana for a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The IndiGo airline staff noticed discrepancies between Shreyas and the photograph in the passport. After a secondary verification, the staff handed Shreyas over to the police. Airport authorities arrested Shreyas under IPC Section 419 (cheating by personation) and the Passport Act.
