20 vehicles vandalised in coordinated attack in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Over 20 vehicles parked on roadsides across localities in western Bengaluru were vandalised in a coordinated attack, police said.</p>.<p>Police have launched a search operation for the miscreants responsible for the damage.</p>.<p>Vehicles parked along roads and in parking lots in Byadarahalli were targeted. A total of 15 cars and one bicycle were severely damaged using weapons. Following complaints from vehicle owners, a case was registered at the Byadarahalli police station.</p>.Big turnout in East Bengaluru for Cauvery water scheme against tanker mafia.<p>The spree continued on Magadi Road, where the miscreants stopped and threatened the driver of a milk van resting inside the parked vehicle. A separate case regarding this incident was registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station.</p>.<p>Police teams from Byadarahalli and Madanayakanahalli are working together to trace the culprits. They suspect individuals under the influence of alcohol may have committed the acts and are reviewing security footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.</p>