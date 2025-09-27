Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

20 vehicles vandalised in coordinated attack in Bengaluru

Police have launched a search operation for the miscreants responsible for the damage.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 21:38 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimevandalism

Follow us on :

Follow Us