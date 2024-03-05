Bengaluru: 24x7 ‘Rainbow Helpline’ to support sexual minorities

Bengaluru: The absence of a support system to help people going through gender transformation, confusion over gender identity, and sexual orientation, public policy intervention has excluded sexual and gender minorities from accessing healthcare, housing, and other services.
In response to the marginalisation faced by sexual minorities both within and outside their homes, Sangama, an NGO based in Bengaluru, launched a 24x7 confidential ‘Rainbow Helpline’ for Karnataka on Monday. This helpline aims to offer information and support to gender and sexual minorities, as well as their families and friends.
The launch event, graced by actor and activist Kishor Kumar G and radio jockey Vasanthi Hariprakash, also marked the inauguration of Sangama’s signature campaign ‘Ellaru Nammavare’ (Everyone is Ours). This campaign urges the Karnataka government to address the needs of gender and sexual minority communities.
With over 100 participants from 14 districts of Karnataka, the event highlighted the pressing need for representation and acceptance of sexual minorities in literature and media.
Kishor Kumar emphasised the ongoing struggle for acceptance, noting the importance of constitutional freedoms. Vasanthi stressed that genuine inclusion requires a shift away from negative and exclusive mindsets.
Activist and writer Madhu Bhushan underscored the significance of the helpline, calling it “absolutely essential” while urging government involvement.
Community members at the event voiced critical demands, including the establishment of a corporation for sexual minorities with an annual budget of Rs 200 crore, effective implementation of promised 1% reservation in government jobs, and comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation.
(Published 04 March 2024, 22:22 IST)