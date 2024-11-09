30 students travel to UK for scholarship programme

<p>Bengaluru: Thirty undergraduate students from six Karnataka universities will travel to London early Saturday morning as part of the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) Programme for a two-week visit.</p><p>The selected students represent Bangalore University, Tumkur University, Rani Channamma University, Raichur University, Bengaluru City University and Kalaburagi University, with five students chosen from each institution. Two faculty members from each university will also accompany them.</p>.Digital population clock unveiled at ISEC.<p>Each university will contribute Rs 1 lakh per student towards the programme, with the remaining expenses covered by the British Council.</p>