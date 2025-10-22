Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Schools, colleges shut as heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu; Mettur Dam reaches full capacity

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is said to have intensified into a well marked low pressure system, located about 400 km from Chennai
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 07:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 07:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMettur Dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us