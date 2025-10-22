<p>Heavy rain batters <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, following which the state government has declared schools and colleges to shut in multiple regions. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has cautioned the state of a cyclone alert and heavy rainfall in several district.</p><p>A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is said to have intensified into a well marked low pressure system, located about 400 km from Chennai, as <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/india/south/story/tamil-nadu-cyclone-alert-heavy-rain-schools-colleges-closed-2806400-2025-10-22">reported </a>by <em>India Today</em>.</p><p>RMC Director B Amudha said that "by tomorrow, there is a possibility that the system will strengthen into a Depression."</p><p>"This is expected to occur off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh," she said as reported by the publication.</p><p>"The possibility of it developing into a cyclone or storm can only be said with some certainty after it has become a depression," she added.</p>.After 14 years, Chennai witnesses rainy Deepavali as heavy rains lash the city.<p>Apart from the intermittent spells of heavy rain in Chennai, widespread showers thrashed the coastal districts.</p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin, who chaired a meeting of officials to review the preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in the wake of heavy rain forecast, directed the officials to be vigilant and remain on the field for rescue and relief activities.</p><p>Heavy rains were reported from Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and also Tuticorin districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of the state owing to the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.</p><p>The Greater Chennai Corporation has already readied teams equipped with pumps and power saws to drain water and remove uprooted trees.</p><p>Tree branches broke and fell across Rathinamal Street in Kodambakkam, briefly disrupting traffic, according to the police. </p><p>The Water Resources Department, the Mettur dam (Stanley reservoir) in Salem district reached its FRL of 120 feet following heavy rain, and it continued to receive a huge inflow of 36,484 cusecs (Cubic feet per second) of water. About 35,741 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam which received a rainfall of 10.6 mm.</p><p>In Chennai, the 35 feet-high Poondi reservoir has attained 78.49 per cent water level, while Cholavaram with an FRL of 18.86 feet has 42.37 per cent water. The 21.2-feet Red Hills (Puzhal lake) is brimming with 83.18 per cent water and the 24-feet high Chembarambakkam dam has 77.23 per cent water. The water level in Veeranam and Thervoy Kandigai account for 77.23 per cent and 86 per cent against their capacities of 24 feet and 36.6 feet, respectively.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>