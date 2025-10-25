<p>Bengaluru: Over 380 trees on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus in Yelahanka may soon be felled, as the CRPF has sought permission for their removal.</p>.<p>A notification by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said the CRPF plans to construct a peripheral road within the campus, necessitating the removal of the trees. Most of them are located near the eastern and western sections of the premises.</p>.<p>Several residents of Yelahanka have raised concerns, saying the area has long maintained a rich green cover because of trees in institutional spaces like the CRPF campus.</p>.<p>The GBA has given the public 10 days to submit objections.</p>.<p>Objections can be sent either by post or email to: Deputy Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer, GBA, NR Square, Bengaluru–02 (email: dcfbbmp12@gmail.com); and DIG, GC, CRPF, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (email: diggcblrbuildingbranch@gmail.com) </p>