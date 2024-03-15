4 web apps launched to address B'luru water crisis

Bengaluru: To address the water shortage in the city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday launched four new web applications — Jalasnehi, Jalamitra, Jalasamrakshaka and Antharjala.
The applications will help people access treated water and raise complaints against misuse of water.
Given that the BWSSB has banned the use of potable water for construction, gardening, washing vehicles and many such tertiary purposes, people have been looking for alternatives, and as a result, the demand for treated water has increased sharply.
To meet the rising demand, the BWSSB launched the ‘Jalasnehi’ application through which consumers can request treated water from the BWSSB. Recently, the board passed an order making its permission mandatory to drill borewells in the city and the application ‘Antharjala’ eases the process of applying for borewells.
The other two applications were launched inviting support from the citizens and helping them raise any complaints about water misuse.
“The city is witnessing one of the worst droughts and our government is working to make sure there is enough water for all the citizens. In such a situation, it is also important that we use water cautiously. These four new applications will help the board manage water much more efficiently,” said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
“We are seeking support from the citizens to handle this crisis. Using the ‘Jalasamrakshaka’ application, we can penalise those using potable water for the banned purposes. ‘Jalamitra’ application allows citizens, NGOs, and anyone interested in helping BWSSB with preventing water leakage, conducting surveys and such other tasks to register themselves as volunteers with the BWSSB,” explained Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, chairman, BWSSB.
The BWSSB also launched the ‘Save water for growth of Bengaluru’ campaign to create awareness about water conservation. As a part of the campaign, e-autos with a message on water conservation will travel across the city and the BWSSB has also listed eight simple ways to save water.
(Published 14 March 2024, 21:05 IST)