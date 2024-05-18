5-day 'Uttariya' event till Wednesday in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Charaka Women’s Co-operative Society in collaboration with Desi Trust and Ragi Kana is organising 'Uttariya', a five-day series of events at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. It was inaugurated on May 17 and will be on till Wednesday.
The exhibition will have handwoven fabric, sarees, stoles and readymade garments by Desi, Tula and other authentic premium brands on sale.
Handmade products made of natural fibres such as wool, banana fibre, bamboo and exclusive curated products from selected brands, which are of high quality and known for their authenticity, will be available.
A seminar on ‘Sustainable Choices and Rural Livelihoods in the Era of Climate Change’ will be held at the same venue on Sunday. The programme is scheduled between 4:30 pm and 7 pm and will have panel discussions by experts in various fields working closely at the grassroots with communities that are affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:44 IST