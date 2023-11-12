5.13 kg of gold seized at airport on single night

Bengaluru: Five people were arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 3.09 crore, the Bengaluru Airport Customs said.
The attempts to smuggle 5.135 kg of gold were made on the intervening night of November 7 and November 8.
Customs officials said that they seized the hidden gold from seven passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from Kuwait, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.
Officials said the gold was concealed in the form of capsules in the rectum, in handles of ladies' purses and in undergarments. Customs officials have registered seven separate cases.