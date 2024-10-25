70-plus projects on arts research in focus

<p class="bodytext">A three-day festival will showcase more than 70 projects in arts research, done by scholars, curators and creative practitioners.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These projects have been funded and implemented by India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) in the last 10 years as part of their Arts Research programme.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The festival, ‘Past Forward: the Pleasure, Purpose and Practice of Art Research’, will feature a multitude of activities. Panellists will reflect on how arts research intersects with socio-political changes. A discussion titled ‘Decolonising the Image’ is scheduled for Day 1.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Films such as ‘Makhfi’, ‘Songs of our Soil’ and ‘Palai — Landscapes of Longing’ will be screened. Performances will depict how artistes respond to the world around them. <br />Exhibitions and installations proposing alternative futures will be showcased. Conversations on archival research, biographies and bookmaking are also part of the line-up.</p>.<p class="bodytext">IFA’s executive director Menaka Rodriguez, says the festival is an invitation to “reflect on the many possibilities that arts research can offer — from new ways of thinking to giving visibility to lost histories.”</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">October 25 to 27 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. Details on indiaifa.org</span></p>