72 trees to be felled for road on Bengaluru's SWD buffer zone

A public notice issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s forest department said the trees are located within 5.34 acres of defence land in Ejipura, through which the proposed road will pass.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 20:31 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 20:31 IST
