80 women drivers in Bengaluru to get commercial licences... and this is just a beginning

<p>Bengaluru: On November 28, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) will distribute over 80 commercial driving licences to women in Bengaluru, marking a milestone in empowering women within the transportation sector and challenging the male-dominated industry.</p>.<p>AWAKE president Asha NR told <em>DH</em> that there is a growing demand for women drivers, especially among female passengers in Bengaluru who feel safer travelling with women at night. "Our training programmes not only secure employment for them with taxi services, but also empower them to launch ventures like tour agencies, service centres, and car wash facilities,” Asha explained.</p>.<p>In a pilot programme with a local driving school, 60 women have already been trained, with many now working for services like GoPink, an all-women taxi service in Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru: Sarjapur set to be part of city's IT landscape.<p>Asha also announced plans for a regional driving training centre for women in Bidadi, a Rs 10-crore project supported by the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This facility, the first of its kind, will feature automated tracks, accommodations, and training resources for women across India.</p>.<p>MG Rajagopal, president of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), applauded the initiative, saying it reflects shifting mindsets. “Training women in commercial driving fosters economic independence, especially for those from financially weaker backgrounds. Women-only taxis add safety and strengthen the security of the transportation ecosystem,” he noted.</p>.<p>Currently, only 30 women work as commercial drivers in Bengaluru, underlining the need for more participants to meet the rising demand.</p>