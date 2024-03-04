'A million litres a day' solution to Bengaluru’s water crisis

The WUC policy and its implementation would strengthen the hands of BWSSB and the government, which cannot do it alone by investing in increasing the supply side. Once BWSSB notifies corporations, establishments, and resident welfare associations of the WUC policy and sets a compliance deadline of 60 days, everyone will be surprised at the speed of implementation. To give an example, Bengaluru is the IT capital of India, with around 15 lakh employees working out of IT companies housing a large number of hand wash taps. Assuming each employee uses a hand wash tap for one minute a day, an aerator (fitted to the tap) would result in savings of at least 10 litres per minute during usage. This would result in saving 15 million litres per day in the IT corridor alone. Given the high importance of CSR activities, we envisage a fast-track implementation of tap aerators in all their taps within 10 days, resulting in 15 million litres per day saved. With zero capital expenses by the government, this 1 WUC policy will effectively result in 15 MLD savings on Day 10 through the IT sector alone. Extrapolating this across other sectors can easily yield 100 MLD to 500 MLD in 100 days’ time.