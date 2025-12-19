<p>When India Post recently unveiled a poster featuring Bengaluru-based General Post Office (GPO) postman A S Chandrashekar as the face of the organisation, it took the man himself completely by surprise. Fondly known as GPO Chandru among colleagues and friends, Chandrashekar never imagined that a routine photograph taken at work would place him in the national spotlight.</p>.<p>“I still don’t know why they chose me,” he says with a laugh, joking that it must have been his “attractive smile and stylish Gandhi Topi” that earned him the title of GPO’s poster boy. The news came as a shock when his superiors called to inform him that his photograph — taken along with those of several employees — had been selected. “Never in my mind did I think it would reach every corner of the country. I am beyond happy,” he tells Metrolife.</p>.<p>Born to a family of farmers in Annedoddi village in Mandya district, Chandrashekar’s journey with India Post is one of quiet perseverance. He moved to Bengaluru in search of work after passing his high-school exam and began his career at the GPO as a washboy in the canteen. In 1999, he entered the postal system as an extra departmental agent.</p>.India short of 1,260 air traffic controllers, nearly 23% posts vacant: Civil Aviation Ministry in Parliament.<p>He became a full-fledged postman in 2007 when he cleared the departmental exam. Now at 49, Chandrashekar has served the GPO for nearly 26 years. Though encouraged by colleagues to aim higher through clerical exams, he remains deeply attached to his role. “I take great pride in being a postman. When I retire, I want to do so while still serving people in this role,” he says.</p>.<p>Among his many memories are delivering a cricket bat to West Indies player Chris Gayle at ITC Gardenia and handing confidential documents to former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna.</p>.<p>At home, the reaction has been light-hearted. “They joke that there’s a brand ambassador in the house,” he says, smiling. Humbled by the recognition, Chandrashekar adds, “People like me don’t dream of this. To be recognised among millions is a huge honour.”</p>