Accept digital marksheets for PG applicants, BCU tells affiliate colleges

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City University (BCU) has directed all affiliated colleges to accept the digital marks cards uploaded on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and refrain from demanding hard copies from students.
In response to multiple complaints from students about colleges insisting on hard copies, BCU issued a circular instructing colleges to accept the NAD marks cards for admissions into postgraduate programmes.
The circular clarified that BCU stopped printing marks cards for students under the National Education Policy (NEP) batch.
"We have received complaints that some college managements are not accepting marks cards uploaded on the NAD portal. Principals of all affiliated colleges are reminded that since adopting the NEP, no printed marks cards have been issued. Colleges must consider the NAD-uploaded marks cards during admissions," the circular stated.
BCU also mentioned that it will soon take necessary steps to provide hard copies of marks cards.
Published 28 September 2024, 03:02 IST