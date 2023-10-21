Activists denied permission to protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

Bengaluru: A year after the government restricted the protests to Freedom Park, the police are now rationing the space by limiting the number of organisations protesting at the site.
Activists and workers of the CPI(M) who had sought permission to hold a protest in solidarity with Palestinians were surprised to see that the West Division police rejected the permission. The deputy commissioner of police cited a report by the Upparpet police inspector stating that “2-3 organisations” have already been granted permission to hold protests and cannot give space for CPM.
Activists of left parties went ahead with the protest and were detained by the police even as they raised slogans demanding the intervention of the United Nations to halt Israel’s attack on Gaza.
The development comes days after a group of organisations pressed the government to lift the ban on protests in Bengaluru.