Activists fear parking proposal in Cubbon Park will shrink lung space

A proposal to allow parking in the core area of Cubbon Park has raised concerns among civil society members, who fear depletion of the lung space.
Earlier this month, officials from the Karnataka High Court wrote to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the Horticulture Department, seeking parking arrangements for public litigants on one side of the road, between Victoria statue and the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).
Civil society members have raised concerns over the half-a-kilometre stretch of the core area becoming more vehicle-friendly rather than people-friendly.
"I believe it is a misstep. I think everyone is pro-Cubbon Park, but our views need to be aligned a little better. The park is not for cars, not for usage, but for us to treasure it. There are three metro stations around it; why is public transport not promoted instead?" asked Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, who added that she hopes for collaborative action to protect the park space.
In a welcome decision, the government on October 18 decided to involve the public in matters related to permitting activities inside the park premises. The government ordered the setting up of the Committee for the Conservation of Chamarajendra (Cubbon) Park.
As per the government order, the committee — comprising officials from different departments and the high court, experts and civil society members — would take decisions that benefit the environment and people at large.
Shamla Iqbal, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, said that the proposal would be placed before the committee.
"As per the government order, decisions pertaining to Cubbon Park will be taken by the committee. A meeting will be called soon and the proposal would be placed before the members," she added.