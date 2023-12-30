Activists stage protest to denounce arrest of KRV members

Bengaluru: A gathering of Kannada activists representing various outfits from across the state assembled at Freedom Park on Friday to protest against the arrest of the state president, T A Narayana Gowda, and other members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).
Earlier in the week, KRV members had organised a protest and awareness campaign on Wednesday regarding the 60 per cent Kannada mandate on commercial establishment signboards. The initially peaceful protest turned violent as KRV members tore down the signboards, causing shockwaves in the city.
As the activists began vandalising the name boards, the police started detaining them, resulting in the arrest of 53 individuals the following day, including their leader Gowda.
“The arrest of the members of our group is illegal and they must be released,” the collective opinion of the group said.
“We will make sure to keep reminding the government and business establishments about the boards and the protest will get more intense if any other language is put in the signboards other than Kannada and English,” said Shivanand Gundana, a software engineer and a member of KRV.
Comments on vandalism
Defending the vandalism of signboards, the protesters claimed that damaging the nameboards was intended as a warning to the government, BBMP officials, and business establishments.
The protesters argued that they had not committed any wrongdoing by vandalizing the business boards. They asserted that they were only demanding their rights and questioned, “Where else are we supposed to stand up for Kannada, if not in Karnataka?”
Aam Aadmi Party state
president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru expressed displeasure and said, “States are formed on the basis of language.
Government and enforcing officials turned a blind eye when Kannada was compulsory but not obeyed. Pro-Kannada fighters have been arrested for pointing it out.”