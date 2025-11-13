Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Adani, RVNL among four firms bid for Rs 17,800-cr Bengaluru tunnel road project

The government will raise about Rs 9,300 crore as a loan to pay its share.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 23:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 23:21 IST
Bengaluru newsAdaniTunnel

Follow us on :

Follow Us