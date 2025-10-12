<p>The Department of Medical Education, in an attempt to improve the quality of care and address the shortage of beds at the state-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), is planning to establish an additional block with 450 beds on its current campus on Dr H Marigowda Road. </p>.<p>At a review meeting recently, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil directed Kidwai officials to submit a detailed blueprint for the new block as soon as possible. </p>.<p>Speaking at the meeting, Dr Patil said poor people travel from far-off places for treatment at Kidwai, during which they sell their homes and lands to fund the treatment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To put an end to all of this, the facilities must be expanded, he added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Currently, Kidwai has 720 beds, but the number of patients far exceeds the available capacity. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister instructed officials to admit outpatients as inpatients until their final investigation reports are ready, so that patients do not face difficulties while waiting. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He announced that peripheral cancer centres (PCCs) are set to become operational in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya and Karwar in the next few months.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Additionally, centres are being planned in Ballari, Shivamogga, Raichur, Bidar and Belagavi. The existing PCC in Kalaburagi will be upgraded from 80 to 210 beds in a new building, he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Patil instructed Kidwai director Dr T Naveen to pay full salary to nurses who took maternity leave in the past, as over 30 contract and outsourced nurses were denied full salary in 2021. </p>