After ex-corporator’s complaint, BBMP sets up panel to study ‘marshal’ plan  

Bengaluru: The effectiveness of marshals, initially tasked with enforcing waste segregation, is under scrutiny as more than 50% of collected garbage remains mixed.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allocates over Rs 25 crore annually for the salaries of 750 marshals, who also handle various other duties. Over the past seven years, the civic body has spent Rs 157 crore on these marshals.
The additional expenses contradict the initial purpose of deploying marshals, intended to generate revenue by penalising those who defaced public places or mixed waste. Regrettably, garbage-filled black spots and debris dumped along the roadside are still common sight.
Last year, the BBMP outsourced black spot clearance and beautification to a private agency, spending nearly Rs 7 crore. In areas where the agency has not worked, municipal workers and garbage collectors step in.
Former BBMP corporator NR Ramesh dubbed the marshals ‘white elephants’ since they had gone soft on those dumping garbage in public places.
“Apart from ward responsibilities, the BBMP has been carelessly deploying them in corporation offices, lakes, Indira canteens, waste processing plants and markets. It is not worth spending Rs 25 crore a year on them when their contribution has made no difference to the city,” he said.
Ramesh also notes that the BBMP continues full payment despite 40% of garbage autos not showing up daily for waste collection, something the marshals should oversee. He is also doubtful about the claim that 42 marshals work in Bellandur and Varthur lakes.
Following his complaint to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the BBMP has formed a seven-member committee to evaluate the financial implications of the additional workforce.
Headed by the special commissioner (health), the committee comprises members from five BBMP departments, including administration, solid waste, finance, and health.
Over the past seven years the civic body has spent Rs 157 crore on marshals.
DH FILE PHOTO