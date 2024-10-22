After RR Nagar, North Bengaluru bears the brunt of heavy rainfall

<p>Bengaluru: A day after the city's western parts were battered by heavy rainfall, it was northern, southeastern and eastern Bengaluru to be pounded by thundershowers throughout Monday. </p>.<p>Overall, all parts of the city received rainfall that ranged from light and moderate to heavy and very heavy. </p>.<p>By 11 pm, Sahakaranagar and Yelahanka, both located in the north, had received 154.4 mm and 110 mm of rainfall, respectively, according to Weather Union, which provides crowd-sourced weather information. </p>.<p>Other locations that received heavy rainfall included Devanahalli and Koramangala (88.2 mm each), HSR Layout (81.6 mm), and BEL Road (70.4 mm). </p>.<p>RR Nagar, the worst rain-hit neighbourhood on Sunday, received only 19.4 mm of rainfall on Monday, mainly towards the evening. </p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bengaluru city observatory recorded 61.9 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Monday, and a further 6.5 mm in 12 hours afterwards. The observatory has already received 253.5 mm of rainfall this October, compared with the normal of 186.4 mm. </p>.<p>The HAL airport received 42.3 mm until 8.30 pm on Monday, and 228.5 mm this month, compared with the normal of 177.3 mm. </p>.<p>The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received 105 mm and GKVK 21.2 mm. This month, GKVK has received a whopping 319 mm or rainfall so far. </p>.<p>Rains intensified in the later parts of the night, with northern and eastern Bengaluru bearing the brunt. </p>.<p><strong>The forecast</strong></p>.<p>The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Tuesday. </p>.<p><strong>Cars submerged in underpass</strong></p>.<p>Several cars were submerged in the Sahakaranagar underpass after a spell of intense rainfall hit the city's northern and eastern areas late on Monday night. </p>.<p>The traffic police have advised vehicles against venturing near the location. No casualties have been reported as yet.</p>.<p>Intense rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, also pounded areas such as Hennur and Horamavu, where roads were filled with knee-deep water.</p>