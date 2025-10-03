Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

AI, Trump slow down job market for Bengalureans

Some have been job hunting for close to a year with no callbacks, while others state that though they have completed the final round of interviews it has not led to an offer.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 22:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsjob marketMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us