Ambulance service for animals launched in Bengaluru's Brookfield and Whitefield areas

Bengaluru: The Praana Animal Foundation, in collaboration with business application provider Tekion, has introduced a round-the-clock ambulance service and helpline dedicated to aiding injured or distressed animals.
This service will cater to the Brookfield and Whitefield areas.
Previously, the foundation undertook similar initiatives in South Bengaluru, recognising the pressing need for ambulance assistance and proper treatment facilities for animals in the city.
"Currently, nearly 70 per cent of animal accident cases remain unattended due to a lack of available ambulances. Increasing their availability is crucial," said actor Samyukta Hornad, who is the founder of Praana Animal Foundation.
"The ambulance service will prioritise the rescue of distressed stray or community dogs and cats in Brookfield and Whitefield. Volunteers from Praana will swiftly respond to such cases, transporting the animals to the NGO's clinic or its rehabilitation centre in JP Nagar for necessary treatment and care," stated a press release by Tekion.
Tekion and Praana will also collaborate on conducting core vaccination drives for canines, distributing vaccines, and organising awareness campaigns regarding animal rights in Brookfield and Whitefield.
Residents of Brookfield and Whitefield can contact Praana's helpline at +91-9108819998 to report any distressed stray or community animals in need of assistance.
(Published 22 February 2024, 22:36 IST)