Dhaatu International Puppet Festival in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Dhaatu, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, is hosting a two-day curtain-raiser for the Dhaatu International Puppet Festival 2026, themed ‘Karnataka Greets the World’.</p>.<p>As part of the programme, a puppet show titled ‘Bala Kanda’ will be staged on Saturday at 5.30 pm at the NGMA auditorium. This will be followed by ‘Karnataka’s Puppetry Splendour’, a wooden puppet installation, which will be open to visitors from 10 am to 5 pm on January 3 and 4 at NGMA.</p>