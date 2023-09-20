Another downpour clogs roads despite Rs 6,000-cr funding in Bengaluru

The sudden downpour on Monday evening inundated a large number of major and interior roads across the city, once again exposing the poor condition of roadside drains, especially within residential layouts. Even though the civic body spent close to Rs 6,000 crore recently, the BBMP engineers are paying little or no attention to ensuring that rainwater drains off from the roads quickly.
Not only pedestrians and motorists were affected, but the inundation of roads also disrupted devotees and organizers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in some areas, as they were forced to delay the procession or change their routes.
Parts of Varthur, Balagere, Domlur, Indiranagar, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Sivananda Circle underpass, Ulsoor, Jayamahal Road, Old Madras Road, etc., were flooded following heavy rains on Monday.
What’s worse is that the water took a long time to recede, leaving many motorists stranded on the roads. The traffic police also reported vehicles clogging many arterial and sub-arterial roads due to waterlogging. Many residents also complained about the flooded roads on social media platforms. A picture of a car submerged on Croma Service road had gone viral, with the HAL traffic police suggesting motorists use the Panathur railway underbridge.
Just before the monsoon season, the BBMP had drafted an action plan to asphalt 800 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, as well as 1,500 km of ward roads. These works were part of the Rs 6,000 crore grant given by the state government. However, these allocations have made no difference to the city’s flooding problem.
Some resident welfare associations (RWAs) said the BBMP engineers focused entirely on asphalting the roads without addressing the grades and gradients necessary for the smooth flow of rainwater into the drains.
A few also pointed out that the tenders promise comprehensive road development, but what is implemented on the ground is merely cosmetic changes.
BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath mentioned that work related to drains is still underway and scheduled to be completed in 2024-25.
“We completed tender formalities between last November and January this year. The work started only in March. Since the rajakaluve work can create problems in the monsoon, we have temporarily halted the work now. It will resume in November,” he said.
However, he did not comment on the condition of the roadside drains.